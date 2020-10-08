Sign in to add and modify your software
We are here for you for providing great poems and poets to give you a poetic spin.
This application is for the people who love to read poems and are a fan of poetry. We are providing English poems which contain 100+ poets and their collections of poems which are 3000+.
Famous Poets :
Robert Burns.
Oscar Wilde.
John Milton.
John Keats.
Charlotte Bronte
And so many more
Famous Poems:
A Red, Red Rose
Flower Of Love
Paradise Lost
Ode to Autumn
The Wifes Will
And so many more
How To Use:
Click on the Poet and find the list of poems by her/him.
Click on the poem and read poems share poems with your friends and family.
Click on the favorite button and add a poem to your favorite list.
If You Find So many of your favorite collections then please Rate And Review this App.