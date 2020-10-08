Join or Sign In

English Poems : Poets & Poetry in English for Android

By SocioTech Free

Developer's Description

By SocioTech

We are here for you for providing great poems and poets to give you a poetic spin.

This application is for the people who love to read poems and are a fan of poetry. We are providing English poems which contain 100+ poets and their collections of poems which are 3000+.

Famous Poets :

Robert Burns.

Oscar Wilde.

John Milton.

John Keats.

Charlotte Bronte

And so many more

Famous Poems:

A Red, Red Rose

Flower Of Love

Paradise Lost

Ode to Autumn

The Wifes Will

And so many more

How To Use:

Click on the Poet and find the list of poems by her/him.

Click on the poem and read poems share poems with your friends and family.

Click on the favorite button and add a poem to your favorite list.

If You Find So many of your favorite collections then please Rate And Review this App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

