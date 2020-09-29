Join or Sign In

English Literature for BCS & Bank Job Preparation for Android

By Mahmudul Hasan Prince Free

Developer's Description

By Mahmudul Hasan Prince

This app is all about English literature. Anyone who is seeking to attend the BCS or Bank or any competitive examination, can get help from this app. The contains the history of English literature according to period. All the important author, write and their books are provided in the app.

Different English terminology and the corresponding writers, along with the famous character of English play with their creators are provided here too.

Great people who got noble prize from different country are also provided.

All the data are provided by analyzing the previous years BCS, Bank, Govt and other competitive exams.

BCS questions from 10th to 37th bcs are given. Along with this vast question set, user can get their answers too.

Huge number of model test and their questions are also given to test ones preparation before the exams.

User can get the updates through this app. Along with all the mentioned data, we are also providing a lot of things.

The app contains everything so that a candidate can do better in BCS, Bank, Govt job exams or in any competitive exams.

We have tried our best to provide almost everything a candidate may want, yet if you feel to add something or found anything wrong, please let us know through email provided at the bottom o this page.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

