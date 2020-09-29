Join or Sign In

English Literature Quiz & MCQs for Android

By ISC Developer Free

Developer's Description

By ISC Developer

To increase your GK (General knowledge) of English Literature Test this English Literature Test quiz will be better helpful for you. It has above 200 questions you can solve or learn here. English Literature Test Quiz application is with negative marking can be also very helpful to prepare for competitive exams.

English Literature MCQs app contains 200 questions and their answers. This English Literature MCQs app is the best way to improve your English language literature related exams.

English Literature Quiz & MCQs app will help all English Literature Students in all kind of exams, tests and interviews along with all written exams.

FEATURES:

1. Responsive and easy to navigate.

2. Detailed Result at the end of every test with obtained score.

3. Almost covers about all chapters of your text book.

4. Easy to Use.

5. Attractive and Awesome Design.

6. Answers will be available at the end of every test given.

7. Attractive & Stylish Interface.

I think that this English Literature Quiz & MCQs app will help you in a best way.

If you have any problems in the app you can contact the developer:

Saleem5to17@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

