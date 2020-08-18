Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

English Letter & Application Writing - All Type for Android

By cp developer Free

Developer's Description

By cp developer

Classes of English Letter and English Application Writing :

Refusal Letter-Is composed when an organization offers a situation to a person who must can't.

Solicitation Letter-Person or gathering of individuals to concede a particular request or react to a request or claim.

Business Letters-Is generally a letter starting with one organization then onto the next, or between such associations and their clients.

Conciliatory sentiment Letters-This is a method for experience lament past activity or event.

Representative Letters-Basic data about the Employee.

Employment proposition Letters-Information about explicit insights about pay.

Acknowledgment Letter-A sign of an effective application offer for something.

Goodbye Letter-A kind of letter composed for express altruism during partings.

Occasion Letter-This is just a letter kept in touch with your family, family members, companions, partners, or some other associate for sharing the encounters during get-away.

Leave Letter-A time away.

Powerful Letter-It can be kept in touch with an association.

Reference Letter-Person being suggested as far as that person's capacity check to play out a specific undertaking.

Direct mail advertisement To buy a specific item.

Occupation Applicant Letters From an Employer-Employers approach all candidates for a position.

Prospective employee meeting Letters for Job Seekers-The letter is written in the official cushion of the organization.

Highlight of English Letter and English Application Writing:

#You can make numerous disconnected letters.

# It utilizes Easily client related substance for letter.

# You can Select, Copy and Edit the content for your utilization.

# Multiple alternatives are given right now.

# Letters will be useful for individuals of school, office, workers, organization, IT segments, and so on.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.16

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now