English Grammar & Punctuation (Learn & Test) for Android

By S A Technalogies Free

Developer's Description

By S A Technalogies

Now you Can learn English Grammar and Punctuation with our application. Grammar and Tenses are very important aspects of English learning, if you want to learn English or Improve you English Speaking Skills you must learn English Grammar, English Punctuation Rules and English Vocabulary.

Key Features:

English Grammar Rules

English Grammar Test and Quizzes to Test Your Grammar Skills

Pair of Words

English Idioms

Punctuation uses and Rules

English Vocabulary

Commonly Confused Words

Most Common English Verbs and their uses

Most Common English Irregular Verbs and their uses

Most Common English Phrasal Verbs and their uses

We have also added uses and rules of following:

Active and Passive Voice

Adjectives

Adverbs

Articles

Auxiliary Verbs

Conditionals

Conjunctions

Determiners

Idioms

Interjections

Introduction

Nouns

Phrases

Prepositions

Pronouns

Quantifiers

Question Tags

Reported Speech

Tenses

Verbs

If you follow English Grammar rules and practice daily you will soon be able to learn English properly.

Download our Learn English Grammar & Punctuation app now for Free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

