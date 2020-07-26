Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Now you Can learn English Grammar and Punctuation with our application. Grammar and Tenses are very important aspects of English learning, if you want to learn English or Improve you English Speaking Skills you must learn English Grammar, English Punctuation Rules and English Vocabulary.
Key Features:
English Grammar Rules
English Grammar Test and Quizzes to Test Your Grammar Skills
Pair of Words
English Idioms
Punctuation uses and Rules
English Vocabulary
Commonly Confused Words
Most Common English Verbs and their uses
Most Common English Irregular Verbs and their uses
Most Common English Phrasal Verbs and their uses
We have also added uses and rules of following:
Active and Passive Voice
Adjectives
Adverbs
Articles
Auxiliary Verbs
Conditionals
Conjunctions
Determiners
Idioms
Interjections
Introduction
Nouns
Phrases
Prepositions
Pronouns
Quantifiers
Question Tags
Reported Speech
Tenses
Verbs
If you follow English Grammar rules and practice daily you will soon be able to learn English properly.
Download our Learn English Grammar & Punctuation app now for Free.