In this application you can fall in the life of the English Governor General and Viceroy.
British Governor and Viceroy
1.
General Dyer
2.
Robert clive
3.
Warren Hastings
4.
Angier gerald
5.
Sir John Shore
6.
Adam jam
7.
Lord Cornwallis
8.
Lord Wellesley
9.
General Duma
10.
Lord Pigat
11.
Sir John McPherson
12.
Sir George Barlow
13.
Lord Minto I
14.
Lord Hastings
15.
John Adams
16.
Lord Amherst
17.
William Wallace
18.
Lord William Bantik
19.
Lord auckland
20.
Sir Charles Mataffe
21.
Lord allenborough
22.
Lord harding
23.
Lord Dalhousie
24.
Lord Canning
25.
Lord elgin first
26.
Sir John Lawrence
27.
Lord Mayo
28.
Lord Northbrook
29.
Lord Lytton I
30.
Lord Ripon
31.
Lord dufferin
32.
Lansdowne
33.
Lord Elgin II
34.
Lord curzon
35.
Lord Minto II
36.
Lord Harding II
37.
Lord Chelmsford
38.
Lord Reading
39.
Lord Lytton II
40.
Irvine
41.
Lord Willingdon
42.
Lord Linlithgow
43.
Lord Wavell
44.
Louis Mountbatten
45.
Lord Mackay
46.
Lord McCartney
::Note::
