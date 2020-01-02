X

In this application you can fall in the life of the English Governor General and Viceroy.

British Governor and Viceroy

1.

General Dyer

2.

Robert clive

3.

Warren Hastings

4.

Angier gerald

5.

Sir John Shore

6.

Adam jam

7.

Lord Cornwallis

8.

Lord Wellesley

9.

General Duma

10.

Lord Pigat

11.

Sir John McPherson

12.

Sir George Barlow

13.

Lord Minto I

14.

Lord Hastings

15.

John Adams

16.

Lord Amherst

17.

William Wallace

18.

Lord William Bantik

19.

Lord auckland

20.

Sir Charles Mataffe

21.

Lord allenborough

22.

Lord harding

23.

Lord Dalhousie

24.

Lord Canning

25.

Lord elgin first

26.

Sir John Lawrence

27.

Lord Mayo

28.

Lord Northbrook

29.

Lord Lytton I

30.

Lord Ripon

31.

Lord dufferin

32.

Lansdowne

33.

Lord Elgin II

34.

Lord curzon

35.

Lord Minto II

36.

Lord Harding II

37.

Lord Chelmsford

38.

Lord Reading

39.

Lord Lytton II

40.

Irvine

41.

Lord Willingdon

42.

Lord Linlithgow

43.

Lord Wavell

44.

Louis Mountbatten

45.

Lord Mackay

46.

Lord McCartney

::Note::

General

