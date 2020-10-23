The simplest unit converter & calculator tool that is designed to convert one unit to another. This is easy to use the unit conversion tool to make the unit conversion to any other compatible unit type. Use our free Engineering Unit Converter & calculator app to easily convert between different units of measurement.

What Are Measurement Units?

A unit is a measurement of a quantity that is defined or adopted by tradition or law. Scientists all over the world have accepted a standard unit of measurement known as the International System of Units or SI Units. The intent of this app is to provide a convenient means to convert between the various units of measurement within different systems, as well as to provide a basic understanding of the systems currently in use, and how they interact. So let's try our tool and make the share to everyone.

This Unit Converter can currently handle a wide range of unit types including:

- Live Currency Exchange Rates

- Length Unit Converter

- Area Unit Converter

- Volume Unit Converter

- Weight Unit Converter

- Speed Unit Converter

- Rotation Unit Converter

- Temperature Unit Converter

- Pressure Unit Converter

- Time Unit Converter

- Energy/Power Unit Converter

- Data Unit Converter

- Angle Unit Converter

- Cooking Measurements units

- Sound Unit Converter

New Features:

- Convert different standard unit measurement (SI Units) between them.

- Over 150+ measurement units available and more coming soon.

- Small compact size app that use the internet to convert some real-time rates and values.

*** If you want any specific type of unit to add in this application than you can contact us through our email address, or visit our official website at zerosack.org.