Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Engineering Unit Converter & Calculator for Android

By Zerosack Networks Free

Developer's Description

By Zerosack Networks

The simplest unit converter & calculator tool that is designed to convert one unit to another. This is easy to use the unit conversion tool to make the unit conversion to any other compatible unit type. Use our free Engineering Unit Converter & calculator app to easily convert between different units of measurement.

What Are Measurement Units?

A unit is a measurement of a quantity that is defined or adopted by tradition or law. Scientists all over the world have accepted a standard unit of measurement known as the International System of Units or SI Units. The intent of this app is to provide a convenient means to convert between the various units of measurement within different systems, as well as to provide a basic understanding of the systems currently in use, and how they interact. So let's try our tool and make the share to everyone.

This Unit Converter can currently handle a wide range of unit types including:

- Live Currency Exchange Rates

- Length Unit Converter

- Area Unit Converter

- Volume Unit Converter

- Weight Unit Converter

- Speed Unit Converter

- Rotation Unit Converter

- Temperature Unit Converter

- Pressure Unit Converter

- Time Unit Converter

- Energy/Power Unit Converter

- Data Unit Converter

- Angle Unit Converter

- Cooking Measurements units

- Sound Unit Converter

New Features:

- Convert different standard unit measurement (SI Units) between them.

- Over 150+ measurement units available and more coming soon.

- Small compact size app that use the internet to convert some real-time rates and values.

*** If you want any specific type of unit to add in this application than you can contact us through our email address, or visit our official website at zerosack.org.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now