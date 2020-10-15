About Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer:

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer exam is conducted offline by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select eligible candidates for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Ministry of Labor and Employment, Government of India.

Subjects Covered in Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer:

General English- Synonyms, Antonyms, Prepositions, Sentence Completion, Reading Comprehension, Active & Passive Voice, Passage Completion, Idioms and Phrases, etc.

General Knowledge - Current Affairs, History, Geography, Economy, Politics, Important National & International Events, Indian Freedom Struggle, General Science, Social Security in India, etc.

General Accounting Principles- Account Codes, Chart of Accounts, Endowment, Fiscal Closing, Journal and Ledger Maintenance, Organization Code, Equipment Code, Balance Sheet Reconciliation, etc.

Industrial Relations & Labor Laws- Foundation of IR/HR, Management, Planning & Strategy, Labor Arbitration & Workplace Law, Organizational Behavior, Public Sector Relations, etc.

General Computer Knowledge - Introduction to Computers, Generation of Computers, MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Windows. Internet Usage, Software and Hardware, etc.

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude- Averages, L.C.M & H.C.F, Work and Time, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, etc.

