Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Enforcement Officer/Acct. Officer App: Mock Tests for Android

By EduGorilla Testseries 9 Free

Developer's Description

By EduGorilla Testseries 9

About Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer:

Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer exam is conducted offline by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select eligible candidates for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Ministry of Labor and Employment, Government of India. Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is one of the most coveted jobs in the Government sector and comes with a lot of perks. This app helps you to prepare for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Exam by providing the best online test series. You can practice mock tests of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer online and achieve success.

Subjects Covered in Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer:

General English- Synonyms, Antonyms, Prepositions, Sentence Completion, Reading Comprehension, Active & Passive Voice, Passage Completion, Idioms and Phrases, etc.

General Knowledge - Current Affairs, History, Geography, Economy, Politics, Important National & International Events, Indian Freedom Struggle, General Science, Social Security in India, etc.

General Accounting Principles- Account Codes, Chart of Accounts, Endowment, Fiscal Closing, Journal and Ledger Maintenance, Organization Code, Equipment Code, Balance Sheet Reconciliation, etc.

Industrial Relations & Labor Laws- Foundation of IR/HR, Management, Planning & Strategy, Labor Arbitration & Workplace Law, Organizational Behavior, Public Sector Relations, etc.

General Computer Knowledge - Introduction to Computers, Generation of Computers, MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Windows. Internet Usage, Software and Hardware, etc.

General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude- Averages, L.C.M & H.C.F, Work and Time, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, etc.

Special Features of EduGorillas Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Test Series:

EduGorilla offers a lot of features in its Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer test series

Exams covered: Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and previous years papers

More than 10 mock tests and sectional tests are available for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer

247 Online Access

Personalized Performance Analysis of your mock test with an All India & State Rank

Online Mock Tests as per the latest pattern; Section-wise test papers

About EduGorilla:

EduGorilla is an online educational community that encapsulates every exam held in the country. Download EduGorilla app and get:

- 21,000+ mocks for 700+ competitive exams

- Questions that you would probably get in Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Exam

- A multitude of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer mocks, sectional tests, and previous year papers

- Tests in both English and Hindi

Alerts and Notifications:

Now practice EduGorilla Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer online test series on the go! Get regular alerts and latest updates of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer like exam notifications, important dates, syllabus, etc.

Practice mock tests and various online topic-wise tests on the EduGorilla Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 01.01.146

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 01.01.146

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now