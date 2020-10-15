Sign in to add and modify your software
About Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer:
Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer exam is conducted offline by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select eligible candidates for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Ministry of Labor and Employment, Government of India. Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer is one of the most coveted jobs in the Government sector and comes with a lot of perks. This app helps you to prepare for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Exam by providing the best online test series. You can practice mock tests of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer online and achieve success.
Subjects Covered in Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer:
General English- Synonyms, Antonyms, Prepositions, Sentence Completion, Reading Comprehension, Active & Passive Voice, Passage Completion, Idioms and Phrases, etc.
General Knowledge - Current Affairs, History, Geography, Economy, Politics, Important National & International Events, Indian Freedom Struggle, General Science, Social Security in India, etc.
General Accounting Principles- Account Codes, Chart of Accounts, Endowment, Fiscal Closing, Journal and Ledger Maintenance, Organization Code, Equipment Code, Balance Sheet Reconciliation, etc.
Industrial Relations & Labor Laws- Foundation of IR/HR, Management, Planning & Strategy, Labor Arbitration & Workplace Law, Organizational Behavior, Public Sector Relations, etc.
General Computer Knowledge - Introduction to Computers, Generation of Computers, MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Windows. Internet Usage, Software and Hardware, etc.
General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude- Averages, L.C.M & H.C.F, Work and Time, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, etc.
Special Features of EduGorillas Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Test Series:
EduGorilla offers a lot of features in its Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer test series
Exams covered: Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and previous years papers
More than 10 mock tests and sectional tests are available for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer
247 Online Access
Personalized Performance Analysis of your mock test with an All India & State Rank
Online Mock Tests as per the latest pattern; Section-wise test papers
About EduGorilla:
EduGorilla is an online educational community that encapsulates every exam held in the country. Download EduGorilla app and get:
- 21,000+ mocks for 700+ competitive exams
- Questions that you would probably get in Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Exam
- A multitude of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer mocks, sectional tests, and previous year papers
- Tests in both English and Hindi
Alerts and Notifications:
Now practice EduGorilla Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer online test series on the go! Get regular alerts and latest updates of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer like exam notifications, important dates, syllabus, etc.
Practice mock tests and various online topic-wise tests on the EduGorilla Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer App.