Are you interested in alternative energy or the oil industry? Fascinated with the new tech developed to save our planet? This is the app for you!

We apply complex filtering algorithms so you won't suffer from information overload - get what you need to know without having to work for it!

Main features -

- Full coverage - dozens of news sources in one app, posting solely about energy solutions. You get a full coverage from all over the web, with no unrelated articles. Get a clean, prioritized feed - the most important news appear first and no repeated stories!

- Push notifications - Stay informed and up to date! Subscribe to specific topics that interest you, or just for general prominent events (optional)!

- Video coverage - an energy oriented video feed brought to you from leading Youtube channels!

- Topics management - choose your favorite topics, block certain topics and choose the topics you want to get notifications about! Read only what you want, get notified on only what interests you, and the configuration is easy and quick!

- Don't have time to read an article?? Save it inside the app for later reading, easy and free!

- Join the community! Post stories or polls, comment on stories, and tag articles!

- Block source - filter out unwanted sources from your feed

iPhone only features -

- Collapsed mode for super fast reading! Skim through the news titles and choose what you want to read without any effort!

Enjoying the app? Not satisfied? Whatever it is - were waiting to hear from you. Please write us whats on your mind to support@newsfusion.com

Use of the Newsfusion Application is governed by the Newsfusion Terms of Use (http://newsfusion.com/terms-privacy-policy).

