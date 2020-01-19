X

End Porn Addiction & Sex Compulsion by Noah Church for iOS

Listen to audio courses, workshops, podcasts and more to help quit addiction to porn and compulsive masturbation. Noah Church's programs help you achieve success and provides encouragement for personal growth by offering audio programs for sex addiction, watching too much porn, stop acting out and destructive behaviors. Stop worrying and start working your way to a happy, joyous and free life through personal transformation.

FEATURES:

This app is packed full of amazing features to help quit porn addiction.

+ 1000+ audio tracks, 100+ hours of content

+ Daily featured audio content

+ Search and explore all content

+ Add to a favorites list

+ Listen while offline

+ Build a playlist of the tracks you want to hear

+ Read along with the text version

+ Sleep and meditation timer

+ Looping relaxation and meditation sounds (over 2.4 million combinations)

+ Daily inspiration notifications with powerful artwork to keep you motivated

CONTENT INCLUDED:

This app includes hundreds of hours of amazing content for people addicted to porn and masturbation:

+ Giving Up Porn

+ How Porn Affects your Mind and Body

+ PIED (Porn Induced Erectile Dysfunction)

+ Porn Addiction in a Relationship

+ Your Brain Rebalanced Radio Show (Advice on All Things Porn Related)

+ Sex Addicts Anonymous Speakers

+ Sex and Love Addiction

+ Compulsive and Destructive Behaviors

We offer auto-renewing subscriptions as well a one-time unlock fee via in-app purchase. Details about our subscriptions for Audiojoy content are:

* 1 Month (auto renews every month) for $3.99

* 3 Month (auto renews every 3 months) for $6.99

* Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

* Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

* No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period

* Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Please read our privacy policy and terms of use: http://audiojoy.com/terms

What's new in version 3.6.1

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 3.6.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
