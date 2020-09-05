Sign in to add and modify your software
Application used to secure all types of files and text.
What does this application do?
This application can Encrypt and Decrypt all types of Files and Texts, and there is also a Password Safe and Text decode encoding features and random passwords and text comparison features.
This application Secures files and text using the Caesar Cipher Algorithm, ElGamal, AES, DES, TripleDes, Rabbit, RC4 and RC4Drop.