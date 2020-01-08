X

Encore for Setlist.fm for iOS

You just got back from the greatest concert of your life. You had so much fun, it was practically a blur. Which song did they open with again? How many songs did they play?

Encore is a minimalistic setlist application for you to keep track of the setlists from concerts you've been to, or concerts you wish you could have been at.

Track your favorite artists through Encore's easy to use search.

Keep track of your favorite setlists, and share them with friends.

*Data provided by setlist.fm

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

