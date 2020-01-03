X

Empty - Intermittent & Circadian Fasting Tracker for Android

By VICTO IDEAS Health & Fitness Lab Free

Empty is a simple and intuitive fasting tracker used for Intermittent, Circadian Rhythm, and Custom fasting. Choose your favorite fasting type and Empty will track and remind your ongoing progress.

Empty supports the following fasting types:

16-Hour Intermittent Fasting (16/8): Popularized by many famous celebs as a efficient way to remove extra weight. 16/8 fasting means eating within a window of eight hours each day such as from 12pm to 8pm and not eating during the remaining 16 hours. It helps get us into the sweet metabolic state of fat burning called Ketosis.

Circadian Rhythm Fasting: Based on the research of Dr. Satchin Panda, the confining caloric consumption to about 12-hour period as people did just a century ago. It helps staving off high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity.

Custom Fasting: Setup a custom program to meet your fasting goals. You choose your fasting hours per day, and days per week.

Features:

+ Create Custom Fast

+ Smart Reminder (Remind you when your fasting completes even when the app is turn off)

+ Create your own custom alarms to fast

+ View the progress of the current fast

+ Show the full detail of your fasting days

+ Show the recent 7 fasts in chart and list

+ Get the average fasting time right in the Main Interface

+ Get the total hours of fasting in the Main Interface

What's new in version 2.1

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
