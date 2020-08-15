Join or Sign In

Embargo - Loyalty & Rewards for Android

By Embargo Lifestyle Free

Developer's Description

By Embargo Lifestyle

Hundreds of your favourite London venues and their loyalty rewards in one handy app.

Collect your stamps or visits and claim your rewards through the Embargo App:

- All the loyalty cards of your favourite restaurants, bars, coffee shops, pubs and food stands in one app

- Browse restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs, food stands and clubs

- Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, we've got the best food & drink rewards for you

- Search by category or location

- Simply download the app, pop your Bluetooth on and get the treatment you deserve

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.107

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 5.107

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
