Embargo - Loyalty & Rewards for iOS

By Embargo Lifestyle Free

Developer's Description

By Embargo Lifestyle

Hundreds of your favourite London venues and their loyalty rewards in one handy app.

Collect your stamps or visits and well send you a notification when youre due a reward. From coffees on us to bottles of champagne, youre guaranteed to feel like the truly loyal customer you are:

- Browse restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs, food stands and clubs

- Whether its breakfast, lunch or dinner, weve got the best food & drink rewards for you

- Browse what instant rewards are available around you

- Stay up to date with events, tastings and special treatments from the venues you love

- Search by category, price or location

- Simply download the app, pop your Bluetooth on and get the treatment you deserve

What's new in version 4.1.4

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 4.1.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
