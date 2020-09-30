First ever modern elevated car simulator, a futuristic concept to revolutionize extreme traffic problems. A sequel of transit elevated bus simulation game to drive suv for presidential security & transport citizens. Drive high-tech vehicle along with security protocol and take Mr. President to reach for urgent meeting in time.

After the success of transit elevated bus simulator, we present to you the first of its kind elevated car driving sim. Get ready to drive this modern vehicle along with presidential protocol to pick and drop Mr. President. Take a futuristic ride on your legendary car while burning asphalt roads & don't crash in other sports cars. Tourist passengers are waiting to get in next-gen straddle autocar to reach their destination. Hurry up! Hop into the back seat of high tech transit rover as real traffic driver and guide it through city routes transporting citizens. Follow extreme traffic rules to become a viable president escort. This legendary automobile straddles above city rush and heavy traffic roads for efficient public transportation. Take charge of the elevated car, drive above extreme traffic and get Mr. President to reach white house safely. Whether driving him to press conferences, working dinners or family time, ensure Mr.President fool proof security.

Key Features:

Spectacular gameplay in suv car driving missions

Elevated cruiser simulator for presidential & public transport

Stunt driving modes: career mode, free roaming mode

Realistic vehicle physics and flawless driving controls

Massive environment in modern world city

Detailed 3D graphics with amazing sounds

Amazing animations to pick and drop Mr. President

Enjoy the unique gameplay and give your feedback to help us improve our games in future releases.