Elephant and Giraffe Puzzle Game Life Skill For Kids and adult. preschool, kindergarten. Image Cartoon Animals , Elephant and Giraffe and High all Kind. All Jigsaw is a cute jigsaw game about boy and girl in playground. Game is fun and education puzzle for children of 5 years of age. You can move the pieces easily across the screen. Game creates a lot of fun. You can choose the picture of boy and girl you like.