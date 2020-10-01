Join or Sign In

Electro VPN - Secure & Fastest Unlimited Proxy VPN for Android

By Micro Developer 21 Free

Developer's Description

By Micro Developer 21

Electro VPN is a straightforward and advantageous application that gives a quick, free and verify VPN administration. Electro VPN is a vital device. It encodes your relationship all together that outsiders can't follow your on-line action, making it more secure than an average intermediary.

Electro VPN?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. VPNs are used to protect private web traffic from snooping, interference, and censorship.

Simple, Easy & Unlimited

Minimalist Design.

Without any registration.

One-touch to connect to VPN proxy server.

No credit card required, no payment, we promise forever free.

Unlimited bandwidth, unlimited time, please enjoy.

How to use?

- Download & Install Electro VPN

- Open the Electro VPN Application

- Select the Click to Connect

- You are connected to a secure network!

- Open Your browser

- Happy surfing

Anonymous & Hidden Security

No Log!

Electro VPN successfully passed the "DNS Leak" test, can effectively prevent DNS leaks, to provide you with fake IP, hide the real IP.

Electro VPN never upload your privacy information!

All traffic (UDP / TCP) is encrypted when VPN Lighter is running.

Electro VPN can protect your network traffic under the WiFi hotspot anonymous browsing, without tracking.

Anonymous browsing, truly privacy protection.

Superior Connectivity

Independent research and development of a new network proxy agreement, more efficient and secure. Effectively avoid the school firewall interference.

Electro VPN proxy server has covered more than 10 different regions of the world, the number of more than 300 proxy servers.

Our high speed VPN proxy cloud servers are located in India, Australia, Bulgaria, Netherlands, USA, Japan, Singapore, Canada, France, Germany, UK, etc.

1. Unblock social networks websites or apps, such as: Line, WeChat, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp etc ...

2. Unblock VoIP networks and video call, such as: Skype, Viber, WhatsCall, Imo etc ...

3. Bypass the school firewall, free VPN proxy school WiFi.

Contact Support:

Try it now.

Don't forget to give us 5-Star ( ) rating, if you like us.

Don't forget to share it with your friends, if you would like to help us.

micro.development21@gmail.com

Thanks for using..

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.4

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 4.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
