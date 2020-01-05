X

Electrical Quiz & Questions Bank for Android

By Alnico Free

Developer's Description

By Alnico

In this app contains online and offline subjects wise Electrical questions .Chatting ,short notes and current affairs features are also available.

Features:-

1)live quiz :-Daily 20 questions update .After completion of quiz you can reade descriptions of all the questions.

2)current affairs :-Daily update.

3)Do u Know:-This is short note section .You can reade short notes of different subjects. Daily update.

4)Engineers adda:-Here you can chat with other users and ask questions or reply .

5)offline practice:-In this section offer subject wise questions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.6

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 3.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping