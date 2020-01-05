In this app contains online and offline subjects wise Electrical questions .Chatting ,short notes and current affairs features are also available.
Features:-
1)live quiz :-Daily 20 questions update .After completion of quiz you can reade descriptions of all the questions.
2)current affairs :-Daily update.
3)Do u Know:-This is short note section .You can reade short notes of different subjects. Daily update.
4)Engineers adda:-Here you can chat with other users and ask questions or reply .
5)offline practice:-In this section offer subject wise questions.
