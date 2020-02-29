This app is based on some of the Electrical Engineering interview questions with answers. It can help you to increase your basic knowledge and confidence in the interview and also written examination. I collected all data from some books and with the help of internet. Any suggestion in favor of this app will be cordially and thankfully received.

Being a student and candidate i have found young minds confuse about the topics and technical questions and their answer relevant to the job applied for and the company. So this app covers almost every subject of the Electrical Engineering & Electrical Technology.

This app covers 300+ questions and their brief answers. With main two categories of Interview question answers and electrical engineering terminologies

1- General Questions

2- Electrical Engineering

3- Electrical engineering terminologies

Electrical engineering terminologies added for the help of users to get instant definition of electrical terms used in the industry.

COPYRIGHT POLICY

Electrical Interview Question Answers App respects the copyrights, trademarks and intellectual property of others and also we expect this from other users. In this app, if you found any information that is owned by you or any content that violates your intellectual property rights, please contact to us with all necessary documents/information that authenticate your authority on your property.