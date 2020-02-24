X

Electrical & Electronic Formulas for Android

By Binary Tuts Free

Developer's Description

By Binary Tuts

Electrical and Electronic Formulas collection for students of all grades. Offline content. You can learn important Electrical and Electronic Formulas & Terms. Content list:

Basic electrical terms

Electrical Voltage

Electric Current

Electrical Resistance

Electric Power

Electric Charge

Electric Power Efficiency

Power Factor

Electrical & electronic units

Ampere unit

Decibel-milliwatt (dBm)

Decibel-Watt (dBW)

Decibel (dB)

Farad (F)

Kilovolt-amp (kVA)

Kilowatt (kW)

Kilowatt-hour (kWh)

Ohm ()

Volt (V)

Watt (W)

Electronic components

Resistor

Capacitor

Inductor

DIP Switch

Solder Bridge

Electrical & electronic symbols

Electronic Switch Symbols

Electrical Ground Symbols

Resistor Symbols

Capacitor Symbols

Diode Symbols

Transistor Symbols

Electronic circuit laws

Ohm's law

Voltage Divider

Kirchhoff's Laws

Coulomb's Law

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

