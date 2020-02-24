Electrical and Electronic Formulas collection for students of all grades. Offline content. You can learn important Electrical and Electronic Formulas & Terms. Content list:
Basic electrical terms
Electrical Voltage
Electric Current
Electrical Resistance
Electric Power
Electric Charge
Electric Power Efficiency
Power Factor
Electrical & electronic units
Ampere unit
Decibel-milliwatt (dBm)
Decibel-Watt (dBW)
Decibel (dB)
Farad (F)
Kilovolt-amp (kVA)
Kilowatt (kW)
Kilowatt-hour (kWh)
Ohm ()
Volt (V)
Watt (W)
Electronic components
Resistor
Capacitor
Inductor
DIP Switch
Solder Bridge
Electrical & electronic symbols
Electronic Switch Symbols
Electrical Ground Symbols
Resistor Symbols
Capacitor Symbols
Diode Symbols
Transistor Symbols
Electronic circuit laws
Ohm's law
Voltage Divider
Kirchhoff's Laws
Coulomb's Law
