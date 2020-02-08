X

Electric Stun Gun | Taser Prank for Android

By FunPrank Free

Developer's Description

By FunPrank

There are so many prank apps but this is one of the most realistic apps for jokes, perfect for entertainment and make some fun things by simulating stun gun , realistic stun gun , real shocker taser joke , taser prank in reality.

This will be a really funny game, extremely interesting entertainment:

Your phone will vibrate continuously emits sound and stun gun machine feels like you are holding a real taser prank

Enabling application and tease your friends, to near to their real shocker taser joke and create funny moments!

With this Electric Stun Gun | Taser Prank/b? | Shock Gun Simulator you can joke with your friends.

Funny joke experience with Electric Stun Gun | Taser Prank | Shock Gun Simulator .

With Electric Stun Gun you can spend many hours of fun with your friends! What are you waiting for?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping