Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City for Android

By Gaming Affliction Free

Developer's Description

By Gaming Affliction

Get hold of the brand new auto & vehicles electric taxi driving games first time ever with vehicle sim Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City driving simulator. Prove yourself to be one of the best taxi driver of driving games while flying around in your taxi sim. Pick and drop every passenger from the current location to their desired location in your car transform flying bike simulator.

Select your desired taxi from the multiple cars and bikes provided to you and enhance your taxi driving skills with the auto & vehicles Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City driving simulator. Enjoy the feel of flying car games while driving & flying your taxi throughout the city, providing pick and drop to each passenger on your way like in top car games. Auto & Vehicles Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City enables you to revel the feel of both top car games & best bike games while indulging in the excitement of taxi games.

Charge your vehicle sim taxi in Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City when it is out of charging, by flying it to the nearest charging station like in top flying games. Fly your taxi around the city as a taxi driver like in best simulator games. Explore all about your car in vehicle sim Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City simulation by parking your taxi at the charging station and enjoying the amazing animations of the bike games.

Car games have never been this exciting! So hurry up and download vehicle sim Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City driving simulator to savor the thrill of top car games & know all about your car in this taxi sim flying games.

Experience the amazing cars & driving simulation in Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City and enjoy auto & vehicles simulator in best motorcycle games.

Features of Electric Flying Car & Bike: Smart Future City top car games & bike games:

Brilliant animations of electric flying car & bike like in top taxi games

Enjoy the role of a realistic taxi driver

Electric charging station across the city to charge your favorite vehicle

Realistic driving and flying bike and car experience

Futuristic smart city environment and HD graphics

Multiple electric bikes and cars to select

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
