Electric Cars & EV Catalog for Android

By Iteln Free

Developer's Description

By Iteln

Electric Cars App is dedicated solely to fully electric vehicles.

An app that helps you find the right electric car that fits your personality.

Inside, electric cars catalogue, learn and compare technical info.

Features:

App that answer common questions about an electric cars.

Electric cars technical specifications: range, performance and charging.

Selling an electric vehicle, tips and advice.

Free listings, put an electric car ad directly on the website.

Upload photos and info of your electric car from iPhone or iPad.

Complete electric cars buying guide, helps you avoid costly mistakes.

Explore electric cars for sale across the U.S. and Canada.

Online catalog of electric cars with: info, specs and photos.

Continue to see more about electric vehicles in the app.

Besides, post your free classified ad from your Phone or Tablet, within minutes.

The app connecting buyers and sellers in search of an electric cars.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

