ELATES is an online demand delivery services. That connects you to your favorite stores and restaurants in your neighborhood. Our aim to make the local shopping experience easy, convenient, hassle free. In our catalogue you will find everything you are looking for right from fresh fruits and vegetables, rice, pulses, spices, dairy products and packaged products, beverages, personal care products etc and food from near by restaurants. You can choose from wide range of options in every category with just a few taps and get everything of your daily requirement delivered to your door steps we highly committed to provide you our services at your convenient time and hassle-free services to our customers to enhance good time.

TIME AND MONEY ARE TO BE SPENT WISELY. WE VALUE BOTH.