Eko 89.75 FM was established in 1997 as the sister station to Radio Lagos.

The station functions centre mainly on the presentation of typically traditional values and concepts of Lagos life, through its carefully knitted programmes.

Eko FM ensures a perfect blend of programming in the area of fun-filled excitement, news coverage and delivery, appropriate musical presentation, socially relevant and audience involving programmes. The station perfects its act in the art of new presentation that consists of interviews and accommodating the young and old, music tastes.

The stations hall mark, is its technical success at enabling live signals from Lagos into eight states within Nigeria. This spread ensures a ready market for your promos and campaigns. The station boasts of various local and international awards such as thePHABA (2000) as Africa most exciting and educative station, the National Media MeritAward and DIAMOND AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE (D.A.M.E) Awards.

Target: audienceAdult, upwardly mobile

Coverage: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Edo, Delta, Part of Rivers, Bayelsa, Niger, Kogi, Benue, Part of Rep. of Benin.

