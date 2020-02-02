X

In this app by the municipality of Eindhoven you will find information for residents and businesses, such as our hours of operation, products and services, news and projects. You can make an appointment and arrange your online application. More and more applications are available using DigiD.

You can also use this app to discuss new projects and keep up to date with news in your area. Turn on your location services and indicate that you want to receive our messages.

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

