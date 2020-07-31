Join or Sign In

Eid Photo Frames - Instant Frame Maker & Photo Editor for iOS

By Patel Nishaben Free

By Patel Nishaben

Decorate your photos with these incredible frames, choose a photo from the gallery or take a photo with the camera, then apply the frame that you like and you can save the photo, share with friends or upload to social networks Facebook, Twitter , email etc ...

Features:

- User friendly interface

- Select a photo from the gallery or take photos using camera.

- Multiple stylish photo frames for any picture.

- Apply multiple effects to your images.

- Adjust position, size, angle of your photo by just finger gestures.

- Save your image to Gallery.

- Share your creations via Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, email, and other social networks.

- Easy to use.

What's new in version 1.0

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
