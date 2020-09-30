Join or Sign In

Eid Mubarak Wallpaper & Masjid HD Wallpapers for Android

By Apps Bytes Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Bytes

The Masjid is a place to gather for prayers, to study and to celebrate festivals such as Ramadan.

A mosque is Muslims worship God. The first mosque is the one in Mecca, meaning the area that surrounded the Ka'ba.

Masjid is a word meaning 'place for prostration'.Depending on the mosque, women and men may worship in different areas. Sometimes the mosque will have a separate prayer room or area where women can pray.

Masjid Hd Wallpapers app is most lovable for every human being, Would you like to pray to god for your smartphone. Then ready to set as your god live wallpaper and show your god pic.

There are so many beautiful Masjid t Hd Wallpapers which can give you best way to impress yourself.

Get this backgrounds simply by downloading this app and installing your favorite Mosque wallpaper on your phone! Set your favorite wallpapers as your home screen background and lockscreen. After setting this as wallpaper,that specific wallpaper get directly saved in memory card you dont need to put extra efforts to save this wallpapers. All the backgrounds are of HD quality.

The full collection of Masjid god and goddess HD wallpapers are of high quality with high resolution.

Features:

Download Cricketer wallpapers to your phone.

Easily change your wallpaper with Masjid image.

Offline storage.

Share with your friends via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp etc..

DISCLAIMER: All images used in this app are believed to be in public domain. If you own rights to any of the images, and do not wish them to appear here, please contact us and they will be removed in the next version of the application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
