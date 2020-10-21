Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Eibar 1936-37 | Gida for iOS

By Alambre Estudio Free

Developer's Description

By Alambre Estudio

Eibar 1936-37 | Guide

Civil War Front Line. Eibar Sector.

Interpretation Centre.

In this guide we propose a tour of the most iconic interesting parts of Eibar, Arrate and the Civil War Interpretation Centre in Eibar, where you can see many of the key elements involved in the battles waged from late September 1936 until 26th April 1937, the date on which Francos troops entered Eibar.

It works without Internet connection prior to downloading content and is available in 4 languages.eibar, arrate, audiogide, interpretation centre, civil war, turismo, guipzcoa, pas vasco, spain

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now