Two beautiful & gorgeous egyptian princess are ready for some awesome makeover. You are going to play the role of an expert and trendy make up artist, dress up stylist and spa beautician. This game fulfills all the desires of girls boy and kids, if you think you have makeup fever then this game will quench your thirst for some pretty makeup.

Well game is divided into three Salons.

First Salon is egypt princess spa slaon where you will find plenty of beauty products to clean the skin of little princess. You will be shaping eye brows in different styles by removing unnecessary hair. There will be three types of scrubs to moisture and cleanse the princess beautiful skin. In the end steam will be available to moisturized the skin. Cleaning is done. Next you will have to take the star girl to makeup beauty salon, which is full of fashionable and latest celebrity makeup kits. You will have various eye makeup kits as well, eye makeup includes eyelashes, eye liners and eye shades, other makeup kits will also be available to give the cute girl a different look i.e cheek shades, lipsticks, eye lenses etc. Let's make your eyptian beauty princess a glamourous barbie .

After makeup take the princess to dress up boutique for some fashionable dresses designed and sewed by professional tailor & designers. Princess wardrobe will be full of fancy dresses, top, bottoms, hairstyles, bags and for makeover there will be plenty of options to chose from among ear rings, necklaces, bracelets etc.

Play our other girls games and game for kids and rate us.