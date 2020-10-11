Join or Sign In

Egypt Pyramid Hidden Mission Challenge:The Game for iOS

By MUHAMMAD PARWANA

Egypt Pyramid Hidden Mission is a challenging game. it has 90+ levels. In each level you have to use new strategy every time. You have to find out new things. Their are many hurdles that are in your way. You have to save yourself from all of them and move on. You are on the Egypt pyramids. You have a great mission now.

-------------------------------Game Features--------------------------------------

-- Egypt Pyramid Environment

-- Reliable Third person Controller

-- 90+ amazing adventures levels.

-- HD Sounds and Graphics

-- Reality base Game.

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
