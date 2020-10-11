Egypt Pyramid Hidden Mission is a challenging game. it has 90+ levels. In each level you have to use new strategy every time. You have to find out new things. Their are many hurdles that are in your way. You have to save yourself from all of them and move on. You are on the Egypt pyramids. You have a great mission now.

-------------------------------Game Features--------------------------------------

-- Egypt Pyramid Environment

-- Reliable Third person Controller

-- 90+ amazing adventures levels.

-- HD Sounds and Graphics

-- Reality base Game.