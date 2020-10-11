Join or Sign In

Egypt Fashion Makeup & Makeover for iOS

By Mohsin waqar Free

The Pyramids are something everyone wants to visit. Here u can make so many trendy looking fashion styles in this awesome new game Egyptian Fashion Stylist Makeup.

From the makers of super hit games like Pink Princess Makeover and Indian Fashion Boutique Makeover comes a game that lets you create your own style statement - Egyptian Fashion Stylist Makeup. A unique fashion game with exclusive Egyptian outfits and events according to their culture!!

You can pick from casual wear, work wear, party wear and the national Egyptian dress. Select from a variety of cultural dresses like the melaya, hatta and a head scarf.

The models are eager to see what you got, style them from head to toe and pick from a range of exciting colors for their outfits. You can create unique and awesome looks for your models. Get them ready for weddings, parties, pyramid day, or even a casual day at home. Use your special styling skills to get them ready for a fabulous fashion show.

When the styling is done, you can start with a gorgeous make up. Contour and use different eye shades, lipsticks and do beautiful hair styling. Get them ready for weddings, parties and fashion shows

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
