If you wish to know where you spend your money, if you want to have an opportunity to track and control expenses and incomes, then EFICS will assist you.

It is really difficult to keep in mind and not forget to enter data into the application. Especially for this purpose we have developed and introduced some opportunities which will help you with it: SMS parsing and planned operations.

The EFICS application provides the following functionality:

* Control of any quantity of purses and accounts in different currencies.

* Convenient synchronization between several devices.

* Application can be used freely and without advertising.

* Convenient tree of categories for the expenses and incomes.

* Debt management.

* Templates and planned operations.

* SMS parsing

Please contact us if you need any functionality, we will be glad to consider your remarks in future releases.

Try this finance management app and we hope - it will help to control your home budget.

What's new in version 0.8.1

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 0.8.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
