Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Education & Learning Math in scary teacher School for Android

By Ultimate Apps lab Free

Developer's Description

By Ultimate Apps lab

In original baldi game you need to collect all the laptops, solve the problems correctly and run away from school. Can you do it? After all, on the way you are waiting for more and horror characters who live in the school. Perhaps they will be even a little more frightening than a cleaning lady. For every wrong answer or fire out, an angry Baldi can arrange a horror for you and if he finds you, then there will be no turning back. To survive you need to know all the basics of Baldi.

Education & Learning in School features:

- Simple controls make it easy to solve puzzles

- Rotation mode for greater challenge! move pieces in groups

- You will experience a real horror

- Solve problems in the laptop

- Find a way out of school

- collect notebooks and solve math problems for keeping baldi not angry

Standout amongst other new applications l original baldi's basics game Education Game on the store where numerous l baldi's of Basics l for Education the difficulties and Learning are great and lovely and the most imperative highlights:

This is now the best features !

Original baldi is a quick indie horror game, fully 3D interactive, fun-time educational game that teaches a slew of subjects You need collect all 9 of the notebooks and escape the school. Scary teacher Baldi has many friends in the school that will slow down your progress and put you at risk of being caught, so learn how each character works and how you can avoid their attention

Download education and Learning in School now and enjoy this horor game. Thank you!

Beautiful photographs. -Solve issues in the PC - Find an exit from school - Basic in Education and School - great baldis on the essentials amusement.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now