Education & Learning Math Siren Head Teacher for Android

By Craftopedia Free

Developer's Description

By Craftopedia

Are you worthy of this horror adventure? Let's find out by testing your courage and by escaping Siren Head.

Have you ever wondered that baldi is getting scary and more horror with a shape like Siren Head, looks like baldi has died and transformed into Siren Head, haunts night school now, he is scary math teacher that you don't want to meet. Welcome to this baldi scary face mod be Siren Head where you can experience a very scary Siren Head horror environment in an uncontrollable night school trap. Baldi spooky face teacher to be our Siren Head not only teach you education only but you will learn math in unexpected places in horror school night, new school 2 3d math mod. He will bring his red ruler and slap your face in the old lab exp mod exp!

OH NO! ASTAGA! It's 12 a.m. and your only friend calls you and asks you to get all 9 of his notebooks. You want to say no but then he will say how dare you! So you should do it now, good luck and goodbye! This is bad because at 12 in the morning baldi becomes Siren Head who has a scary face will evolve into a scary face dark vampire baldi trap becomes Siren Head dead out of control in the old laboratory exp failure which will bring the deadly red ruler as his weapon.

Not only is baldi being a Siren Head is a dead vampire, all his friends too, from playtime, first prize, principal, nuts, bullies, madam. splendor and more they all turn into mysterious creatures in dark spells in old deadly lab traps outside baldi's control into Siren Head mystery game mod. Find all 9 dark notebooks and you will get something special like a new mysterious ending that you will never see before. All the environments are dark, spooky and you can only explore the map using the flash light, get all the items from bsoda and quarters as well as scissors and other items to go out and collect notebooks.

Game Features:

- Siren Head listen to all your movements, but you can hide and deceive him, so he does not see you.

- 3d game graphics

- Original voice acting

- Find a way out of school.

- Original craft environment

- Horror atmosphere

- Camping Field Trip in Craft

- Troubleshooting laptops

- You will experience real horror

- Simple controls make it easy to solve the puzzle

- Rotation mode for an even bigger challenge! move the pawns in the group

- Every move of Siren Head accompanied by strikes with rulers

Find items and use them wisely to increase your chances of winning.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
