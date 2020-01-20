* MCQ Exam

http://hellohasan.com/2016/12/10/bcs-bank-job-preparation-editorial-word/

https://www.facebook.com/EditorialWord/

http://megaminds.co

Feature list of Editorial Word App:

* Get new words from news papers with meaning and pronunciation

* From December 2016, all day's Editorial words and article you can read from App

* You can listen all articles with pure US accent

* Participate on MCQ exam

* Monitor your progress of those MCQ exams

* See all words as date wise published and after practicing read date related newspaper from the App

* From word list pick words for further study

* Can be read some words in offline

* Every day learn 1 word from offline notification for English vocabulary learning

### This App will help you if you are getting preparation for BCS Exam, GRE preparation, Bank job exam, school teacher exam or other job and university admission exam.

