X

Editorial Word for BCS & GRE for Android

By MEGAMINDS Web & IT Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By MEGAMINDS Web & IT Solutions

* MCQ Exam

* Exam ,

* Study Plan

### non-cadre ,

http://hellohasan.com/2016/12/10/bcs-bank-job-preparation-editorial-word/

https://www.facebook.com/EditorialWord/

http://megaminds.co

Feature list of Editorial Word App:

* Get new words from news papers with meaning and pronunciation

* From December 2016, all day's Editorial words and article you can read from App

* You can listen all articles with pure US accent

* Participate on MCQ exam

* Monitor your progress of those MCQ exams

* See all words as date wise published and after practicing read date related newspaper from the App

* From word list pick words for further study

* Can be read some words in offline

* Every day learn 1 word from offline notification for English vocabulary learning

### This App will help you if you are getting preparation for BCS Exam, GRE preparation, Bank job exam, school teacher exam or other job and university admission exam.

Review of our App: http://hellohasan.com/2016/12/10/bcs-bank-job-preparation-editorial-word/

Our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EditorialWord/

Company website: http://megaminds.co

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.0

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 3.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping