Founded in 1959 in Bellevue, Washington, the Edgebrook Club is a member-owned, not-for-profit tennis and swim club serving the greater Seattle's Eastside community. We provide a friendly, fun and inclusive environment to learn and play tennis and swim -- whether you are a seasoned professional or an absolute beginner. Edgebrook strives to be a first-class tennis and swim club providing players of all ages and abilities with a range of opportunities to learn and participate both competitively and socially. We are home to four indoor tennis courts and a seasonal outdoor pool.