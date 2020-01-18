X

Edge Lighting & Edge Screen for Galaxy for Android

Edge Lighting & Edge Screen for Galaxy App for Color effects will run around your screen when incoming calls or new notification arrive.

You can select specific application to set Edge Light while incoming notifications.

App allow you adjusting the corner's radius, corner color, as well as specifying which corners to enable you to round.

Edge Lighting Notification Options :

- Edge Lighting + color effect

- Edge Lighting + duration animation

- Edge Lighting + Thickness line

- Edge Lighting + dual colors options

- Edge Lighting + speed animation

Features for rounded corners :

- Rounded Corners radius (Small, Medium, Large)

- Free to change size of corners

- Rounded Corners opacity

- Rounded Corners color

- Change style of corners as decoration

Edge Lighting & Edge Screen for Galaxy Rounded Corner :

- Your phone screen will be rounded edge 4 corners like phones such as: Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S10 etc.

- Edge Lighting, Galaxy Edge Lighting, Edge Notification, Edge Round Corner, Edge screen notifications

- Galaxy Edge Notification effect, Galaxy Edge Rounded Corners, Beautiful notification icon with animation, Galaxy Edge Lighting

Note :

- If Edge Lighting & Edge Screen for Galaxy not working then turn on notification access permission to use features

