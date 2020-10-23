EDAPT is the fastest growing community of Students & Professionals planning to or have relocated to Canada, Australia, USA, UK & Australia.

EDAPT is a one-stop solution that lets migrants build a strong network in the new city, discover products, services & accommodation, all under one roof.

EDAPT acts as a common platform that connects migrants & service providers to exchange business.

#Benefits to Students :

*Students can find foreign universities & courses on their own with AI-based University Finder.

*Students can interact with Abroad education Consultants to get professional guidance on studying abroad.

*Students can chat with like-minded fellow aspirants who are traveling to the same school from different parts of the globe to be a part of a multicultural family.

*Students can find off-campus accommodation quickly with the help of 30+ trusted student housing websites.

*Discussion board helps students ask questions, share knowledge & plan the journey together.

#Benefits to Permanent Residents & Workers

*They can connect with Immigration Consultants & other service providers with a swipe & chat with them.

*They can meet with thousands of other aspirants who are traveling to the same country/city with them to build a cross-cultural network.

*They can find accommodations with the help of 50+ trusted websites.

*They can ask their queries to the community members, share knowledge & plan the journey together.

#Benefits to Service Providers

* Profile that acts as a 24x7 virtual store for migrants to buy products & services.

*An easy to use mobile app that acts as a marketplace to promote your products & services in front of thousands of potential buyers.

*Real-Time communication with the buyers to sell quicker.

*Events , Offers promotion made simpler with email marketing & push notifications.

If you are Study Abroad Consultant, Rental Agent, Student Jobs or Internship Recruiter, Language Trainer or Immigration Lawyer then you are invited to create your profile on EDAPT & access the real & verified leads to grow your business further.

Got a question? Visit www.edaptapp.com to know more or

write directly to us: contact@edaptapp.com