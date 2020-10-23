Join or Sign In

Edapt - Study & Work Abroad for iOS

By KnowHassles Edapt Private Limited Free

Developer's Description

EDAPT is the fastest growing community of Students & Professionals planning to or have relocated to Canada, Australia, USA, UK & Australia.

EDAPT is a one-stop solution that lets migrants build a strong network in the new city, discover products, services & accommodation, all under one roof.

EDAPT acts as a common platform that connects migrants & service providers to exchange business.

#Benefits to Students :

*Students can find foreign universities & courses on their own with AI-based University Finder.

*Students can interact with Abroad education Consultants to get professional guidance on studying abroad.

*Students can chat with like-minded fellow aspirants who are traveling to the same school from different parts of the globe to be a part of a multicultural family.

*Students can find off-campus accommodation quickly with the help of 30+ trusted student housing websites.

*Discussion board helps students ask questions, share knowledge & plan the journey together.

#Benefits to Permanent Residents & Workers

*They can connect with Immigration Consultants & other service providers with a swipe & chat with them.

*They can meet with thousands of other aspirants who are traveling to the same country/city with them to build a cross-cultural network.

*They can find accommodations with the help of 50+ trusted websites.

*They can ask their queries to the community members, share knowledge & plan the journey together.

#Benefits to Service Providers

* Profile that acts as a 24x7 virtual store for migrants to buy products & services.

*An easy to use mobile app that acts as a marketplace to promote your products & services in front of thousands of potential buyers.

*Real-Time communication with the buyers to sell quicker.

*Events , Offers promotion made simpler with email marketing & push notifications.

If you are Study Abroad Consultant, Rental Agent, Student Jobs or Internship Recruiter, Language Trainer or Immigration Lawyer then you are invited to create your profile on EDAPT & access the real & verified leads to grow your business further.

Got a question? Visit www.edaptapp.com to know more or

write directly to us: contact@edaptapp.com

What's new in version 4.0.6

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 4.0.6

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
