Class 12 Economics NCERT Notes app is developed as per requirements of our CBSE students to help effectively and in real time with better understanding.
App contains solutions of all chapters of NCERT Economics for class XII. It contains some sample questions papers and chapter wise question answers also. This app has a very simple user interface.
The Class 12 Economics NCERT solutions help students understand concepts in a structured, easy-to-digest manner and develop better theoretical and analytical skills which are needed in various exams. Answers are provided in a step-by-step manner related to various chapters of Economics class 12th. This app has a very simple user interface. Whenever you require any information about Economics you are just a click away.
features:
Chapterwise question & answers.
Sample question papers.
All important notes.
This app is in easy English Language.
Simple app. Works offline. No internet connection needed.
Professionally designed, user-friendly and intuitive interface.
Clear Font for better readability.
Easy to use.
This app contains notes and Q & A of all the chapters included in the CBSE Class 12 NCERT Economics Book :
Chapter 1 National Income and Related Aggregates
Chapter 2 Money and Banking
Chapter 3 Determination of Income and Employment
Chapter 4 Government Budget and the Economy
Chapter 5 Balance of Payments
Chapter 6- Indian Economy on the Eve of Independent
Chapter 7- Indian Economy 1950-90
Chapter 8- Economic Reforms Since 1991
Chapter 9- Poverty
Chapter 10- Human Capital Formation In India
Chapter 11- Rural Development
Chapter 12- Employment Growth Informalisation
Chapter 13- Infrastructure
Chapter 14- Environment Sustainable Development
Chapter 15- Development Experiences India & Neighboring Countries
