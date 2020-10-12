Join or Sign In

Economics Class 11th Notes Q & A for Android

Developer's Description

This Class 11th Economics App is the best learning app and is a must for the students preparing for different competitive exams like Ssc, Railway, Rpsc etc.

App contains solutions of all chapters of NCERT Economics for class XI. It contains some sample questions papers and chapter wise question answers also. This app has a very simple user interface.

The Class 11 Economics NCERT solutions help students understand concepts in a structured, easy-to-digest manner and develop better theoretical and analytical skills which are needed in various exams. Answers are provided in a step-by-step manner related to various chapters of Economics class 11th. This app has a very simple user interface. Whenever you require any information about Economics you are just a click away .

Please note that all the study material is latest & updated as per the syllabus of CBSE Class 11th.

features:

Chapterwise question & answers.

Sample question papers.

All important notes.

This app is in easy English Language.

Simple app. Works offline. No internet connection needed.

Professionally designed, user-friendly and intuitive interface.

Clear Font for better readability.

Easy to use.

Zooming Available

This app contains notes and Q & A of all the chapters included in the CBSE Class 11 NCERT Economics Book :

Chapter-1: Introduction to Micro Economics

Chapter-2: Consumers Equilibrium

Chapter-3: Producer Behaviour and Supply

Chapter-4: Forms of Market and Price Determination

Chapter-5: Introduction to Statistics

Chapter-6: Collection of Data

Chapter-7: Organisation of Data

Chapter-8: Presentation of Data

Chapter-9: Measures of Central Tendency

Chapter-10: Measures of Dispersion

Chapter-11: Correlation

Chapter-12: Introduction to Index Number

