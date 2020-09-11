Join or Sign In

Ebb & Flow | Yoga. Spa. Float. for iOS

By Ebb & Flow Yoga. Spa. Float. Free

Developer's Description

By Ebb & Flow Yoga. Spa. Float.

YOGA

We offer yoga classes for anyone, anywhere regardless of their yoga experience. Our studio is based in Loganville and easily reached from Snellville, Covington, Monroe, Winder, and Lawrenceville.

Our instructors have been certified through Yoga Alliance as 200 RYT or 500 YT. All have a passion for the tradition and bring their own individual personalities to the practice.

Looking for more one-on-one training. We offer advanced training through workshops, immersions and teacher trainings. Our soon to be expanded spa offers thai massage, tradition massage, therapeutic appointments, floating pods and more.

You just show up and be ready!

SPA :: EARTH

Our beautifully designed massage room grounds you and nurtures you. The feeling of this room is one of care and physical/mental rest and ease.

Here you will receive any of our bodywork services from our amazing staff.

FLOAT :: WATER

These rooms are home to Gwinnett countys first saltwater floatation therapy pods. Drop-in and float in our therapy pod, and let yourself be healed by the ocean. You can chose to float with soft lights and an open lid, or you can experience sensory-deprivation, shutting off the outside world for 60-120 minutes.

