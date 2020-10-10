Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Eats2Go: Food Delivery & Carryout for Android

By Eats 2 Go Free

Developer's Description

By Eats 2 Go

Thank you for your interest in Eats2Go!

Currently serving the Lake Charles area with carryout options from your favorite local restaurants.

Find, customize, and order your next meal with Eats2Go!

With many of the local restaurants you're familiar with, we aim to satisfy your need for what you want to eat when you want to eat.

By working closely with our restaurant partners to have the most updated menu choices, prices, and options, you'll know what's available by simply browsing our selection of menus.

Featuring:

- An easy to navigate list of restaurants.

- Customizable menu items.

- The ability to log in with your Google or Facebook account.

- In-app live chat and phone support with Lake Charles locals.

- Push notifications to track your order's progress.

- Filters to find the food you want.

- Restaurant favorites linked to your account.

- Restaurant specific deals and savings set by the restaurants.

- An easy to view list of past orders.

- Frequent app updates based on feedback from you and our restaurant partners.

Download and order with Eats2Go today!

Eats2Go is comprised of a team of local Lake Charles residents who are here to help.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.2

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 2.9.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now