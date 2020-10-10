Thank you for your interest in Eats2Go!

Currently serving the Lake Charles area with carryout options from your favorite local restaurants.

Find, customize, and order your next meal with Eats2Go!

With many of the local restaurants you're familiar with, we aim to satisfy your need for what you want to eat when you want to eat.

By working closely with our restaurant partners to have the most updated menu choices, prices, and options, you'll know what's available by simply browsing our selection of menus.

Featuring:

- An easy to navigate list of restaurants.

- Customizable menu items.

- The ability to log in with your Google or Facebook account.

- In-app live chat and phone support with Lake Charles locals.

- Push notifications to track your order's progress.

- Filters to find the food you want.

- Restaurant favorites linked to your account.

- Restaurant specific deals and savings set by the restaurants.

- An easy to view list of past orders.

- Frequent app updates based on feedback from you and our restaurant partners.

Download and order with Eats2Go today!

Eats2Go is comprised of a team of local Lake Charles residents who are here to help.