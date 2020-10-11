The Eatn Park app makes it easier than ever to order online from your favorite location. Plus, app users have access to exclusive coupons and offers that can be redeemed right from your phone no printing required!

- Order Online -

Select the location(s) you visit most often, then order in a snap from the app homescreen. Dont forget about our ultra-convenient pickup windows and prepaid online order shelves. Youll be on your way to a hot, delicious meal in no time.

- Mobile Coupons -

Get exclusive deals, including offers for your birthday and anniversary. Check for coupons from your home screen, or use the coupons button at the bottom of the screen. Just touch a message to view the details, and when you're ready to checkout, touch REDEEM NOW. You'll have 15 minutes to redeem your offer. Offers will remain in your inbox until you use them, or until they expire - whichever comes first.

- Locations -

In unfamiliar territory? Find the nearest Eatn Park from the Locations screen, then get directions, place your order, or give us a ring.

- Menu -

Not ready to order yet? Browse our menu and find your next favorite.

- Nutritionals -

Get all the details on your favorite menu items.