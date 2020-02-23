Features

Everything is automatic.

The image is automatically judged and divided into 1 or 2 sheets, or displayed in webtoon mode.

There is no inconvenience to constantly change the split mode according to the image.

One touch run

There is no need to touch several times to change a specific function or setting.

It is convenient to be able to operate function with minimal touch.

Fast speed

Load 100 mega text documents at high speed.

Full support of e-books

E-books (EPUB, CBZ, CBR) can be read immediately, and two pages on a screen like a paper book are convenient.

Not only the text but also the image is displayed properly.

FTP support

Not all of the same FTP support.

It provides more convenient and various functions such as opening the previous / next file in FTP.

Unlimited archive support

It supports not only double archives but also compressed archives of compressed archives.

Also, it provides more convenient by providing folder view function to navigate inside compressed file.

Shortcut support

Register the document you are viewing as a shortcut icon on the home screen, so you can read it anywhere anytime.

text viewer

- 2 page split output

(2 pages are shown on one screen like a paper book)

- Support to read by TTS

(Press the speaker button in text viewer mode)

- Furigana (ruby) support

Supports Japanese-language Furigana.

- Easily search by file name or content

- Support for various encoding formats (combination type, completion type, Unicode, UTF-8, etc.)

- Load dozens of mega documents faster

- E-book support (EPUB, CBZ, CBR)

- Open compressed text file (zip, 7z, rar, arj)

- Font / size / line spacing / letter spacing / left / right margin

- Left margin removal, left and right alignment

- User image background support

Image Viewer

- Animated GIF support

- Support various image formats (webp, jpg, png, bmp, gif, pic, zip, 7z, cbz, pdf etc.)

- Open image in archive (zip, 7z, rar, arj, cbz, cbr)

- PDF file support: Quick and smooth viewing.

- Split, Auto Split, View Direction (Left-> Right, Right-> Left)

When set to Auto Split, the image is automatically judged and divided into 1 or 2 images.

- Webtoon View Support: You can conveniently view long vertical images.

- Support various effects (Reverse / Mono / Sepia / Vivid / Dark / Bright / Dark)

* Other

You need file read / write permissions to read novels / comics. (necessary)

Please leave a comment on http://ezne.tistory.com if you find it inconvenient or need improvement.