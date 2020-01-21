EasyTalk - one-touch translations! Voice and text translation with 94 languages with one click on your smartphone. You will be understood in any country, wherever you are. Communicate with foreigners without barriers! A built-in dictionary with common conversational phrases allows you to make translations even without the Internet.

Available Functions:

- 94 languages available

- Conversation mode. Automatic speech recognition and translation.

- Traditional text translator.

- Voice acting of the translated text.

- Large built-in dictionary of common conversational phrases. Translate them without the Internet, even if you are offline.

- Translate messages and send them to instant messengers, mail or social networks.

Supports the following languages and dialects:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bashkir, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Cantonese, Mandarin, Taiwan), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch (The Netherlands), English (Australian), English (Canada), English (India), English (UK), English (US), Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, French (Canada), Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Moldavian, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Punjabi, Quertaro Otomi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scottish Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Spanish (Mexican), Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Tatar, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Udmurt, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Yucatec Maya, Zulu.

FULL SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS:

Subscription plan includes:

1 week subscription

1 month subscription

1 year subscription

- You can cancel anytime during the 7 day trial period there is no cancellation fee.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

- You can use the subscription on any device.

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

- The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and automatic renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Apple ID Settings after purchase

- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

Privacy Policy: https://easytalk.me/privacy.html

Terms & Conditions: https://easytalk.me/terms.html