EasyBlog allows you to manage your Blogspot/Blogger blogs on the go. With EasyBlog you can:
- Switch between blogs.
- Create a post which can be saved to drafts or published.
- Edit any existing published or draft post.
- Add tags to your post.
- View any of your published or draft post.
- See how any published post looks like in a browser.
In addition to above features, you can use the auto-sync feature in settings to make sure that you dont lose any of your edited content.
EasyBlog is the quickest way to manage your blogs, wherever you are.
