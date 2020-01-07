X

EasyBlog (for Blogger/Blogspot) for iOS

By Credencys Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Credencys Solutions

EasyBlog allows you to manage your Blogspot/Blogger blogs on the go. With EasyBlog you can:

- Switch between blogs.

- Create a post which can be saved to drafts or published.

- Edit any existing published or draft post.

- Add tags to your post.

- View any of your published or draft post.

- See how any published post looks like in a browser.

In addition to above features, you can use the auto-sync feature in settings to make sure that you dont lose any of your edited content.

EasyBlog is the quickest way to manage your blogs, wherever you are.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping