EasyBlog allows you to manage your Blogspot/Blogger blogs on the go. With EasyBlog you can:

- Switch between blogs.

- Create a post which can be saved to drafts or published.

- Edit any existing published or draft post.

- Add tags to your post.

- View any of your published or draft post.

- See how any published post looks like in a browser.

In addition to above features, you can use the auto-sync feature in settings to make sure that you dont lose any of your edited content.

EasyBlog is the quickest way to manage your blogs, wherever you are.