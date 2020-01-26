EasyAccess 2.0 is a remote access tool for your machine or industrial HMI.

Enable you to monitor or update connected controllers or projects of HMI's.

Features

Monitor HMI's/PLC's/controllers.

Secure connections.

Little PC setup required; no router setup required.

User friendly administrator and client UI.

Supports pass-through and proxy server

Traditionally, accessing a remote HMI is a convoluted job. Security concerns and tricky network parameters setup makes it difficult for many HMI users. And even with proper setup, access is still quite limited, allowing connection to only one HMI within the remote network. However, with EasyAccess 2.0, this is about to change.

EasyAccess 2.0 is a new way to access an HMI from anywhere in the world. With EasyAccess 2.0, it becomes very easy to monitor and troubleshoot HMIs/PLCs that are at a remote location as long as Internet connection is available. As EasyAccess 2.0 already takes care of network settings and addresses security issues, the user can connect easily to the HMIs as if they were on the local network. Moreover, it is possible to have multiple available HMIs within a network.

EasyAccess is also a remote supporting service. Consider the case in which a machine builder sells his machine with a Weintek HMI installed. One of his oversea customers is reporting a problem, which may or may not require inspection by an engineer. The machine builder can remotely connect to the HMI through EasyAccess 2.0 to investigate the problem. The customer needs no extra network configuration and just need to plug in Internet connection. In addition, the machine builder can also update the HMI project, monitor the PLC by Ethernet Pass-through, or even update the PLC program.