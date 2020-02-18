X

Easy Recipes & Healthy Recipes for iOS

By Gyan Sahoo Free

Developer's Description

By Gyan Sahoo

This app 'Easy Recipes & Healthy Recipes' is all about healthy recipes which are easy to cook and healthy to eat.

In this app we have covered many such recipes and more.

Some of them are as below :

1. Finding Easy Recipe For Kids

2. Quick & Easy Recipe Tips

3. 5 Easy Recipes For Vegetarians

4. Recipes For Breakfast

5. Easy Chicken Recipes For Lunch

6. Easy Recipes For Dinner

7. Easy Recipes For Easter Sunday

8. Fruit Diet Recipes

9. Healthy Recipes for Weight Loss

10. Healthy Easy Recipes and Tips

So, install this app for free and we hope that you will like this.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping